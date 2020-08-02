Everything+is+ready+for+the+first+Randoli+Perahera

The first Randoli Perahera of the Esala Perahera of the Temple of the Tooth in Kandy will take to the streets today.
Our Kandy Regional Correspondent R.M.R. Jayasinghe stated that all arrangements have already been made for the Esala Perahera.
The Randoli Perahera can be watched live on the Hiru TV Facebook page.
