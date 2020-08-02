Kelaniya will be built preserving its historical heritage and dignity - President

President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa says that a city of Kelaniya will be built by curbing the drug menace and the underworld and preserve its historical heritage and dignity.



The President was addressing a rally in front of the main pandal at the Kelaniya Rajamaha Viharaya today (30) to confirm the victory of the candidates contesting the general election from the Podujana Peramuna.



The President drew attention to the issues raised by the people present at the event and called for a strong parliamentary mandate for a development process that would safeguard the historic pride of Kelaniya.



Meanwhile, President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa who participated in a public meeting organized in the center of Ja-Ela has inquired about the shortcomings in the area.



He said that all canals in the Gampaha district will be rehabilitated and steps will be taken to control floods and develop the Ja-Ela town.



The President also participated in a public meeting in the Andiambalama area.



According to the President’s Media Division, the visiting Maha Sangha highly appreciated the government's 'Garden of Prosperity' program and stated that they would use places of worship, including temples, to encourage people and promote the concept.



The Maha Sangha has also pointed out the importance of involving all places of worship to distribute seeds and information.



A group of students have requested President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa to expedite the implementation of the proposed education policy 'Vision of Prosperity' to complete the degree at the age of 20.







