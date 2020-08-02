JVP is not a party of the poor - Anura Dissanayake (Video)

JVP leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake says that the JVP is not a party of the poor.



He said this while joining Hiru ‘Attha’ program.



He stated that the JVP MPs have not embezzled public funds and that he hopes to increase the number of representatives in parliament from his party more than the number represented in parliament last time.



He pointed out that the political decisions taken by his party in the past also affected the decline of the JVP's population base.



However, he says that those decisions were taken for the country and not for the party.



He also revealed that there were occasions when the government of good governance influenced the law and especially made room for the swindlers to escape.



The JVP leader said that many leaders of his party had a reasonable economic background and gave several examples. Below is the video of Hiru's full discussion with the JVP leader.



