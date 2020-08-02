සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Notice from the Department of Examinations to O / L candidates

Thursday, 30 July 2020 - 19:04

The Department of Examinations states that applications will be called for the GCE Ordinary Level Examination only through the online method until August 31.

The Department of Examinations of Sri Lanka has issued a statement stating that school children applying should submit their applications online through the principal.

Private candidates should visit the official website www.doenets.lk, read the instructions carefully and submit the application form online accordingly.

Every private candidate should obtain a hard copy of his / her application form and send it to the Sri Lanka Examinations Department by registered post with the Grama Niladhari confirming his / her signature.

However, the Department of Examinations stated that only the staff of government or corporations or statutory boards or staff engaged in essential duties will be allowed to get the head of the institution in which they work to certify and submit the signature of their application.

All applications should be sent by registered post.

Enter "GCE (O / L) Examination - 2020" in the upper left corner of the application envelope and indicate the applicant's city number and city

Commissioner General of Examinations,
School Examination Organizations and Results Branch,
Department of Examinations, Sri Lanka
P.O. 1503,
the Colombo. Should be addressed to.

Inquiries can be made to the School Examination Organizations and Results Branch on 0112784537, 0112784208, 0113188350, 0113140314 or 1911 hotline..

