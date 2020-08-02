The+four+ETI+directors+who+appeared+before+the+CID+leave+after+8+p.m.

Nalaka, Jeewaka, Asanka & Deepa Edirisinghe who arrived at the CID to give a statement over the ETI transactions, left the CID after more than 8 hours.

The four directors of ETI reported to the CID to make statements with regard to the ongoing investigation in connection with its financial irregularities.

Our correspondent stated that Jeevaka Edirisinghe, Nalaka Edirisinghe, Asanka Edirisinghe and Deepa Edirisinghe arrived at the CID at 10.15 this morning.

Colombo Additional Magistrate Priyantha Liyanage issued arrest warrants on the four directors when a case against them by three depositors was taken before him on June 16th.

At the same time, the Presidential Commission which probed the matter revealed that a number of financial irregularities have been committed by the members of the ETI board of directors.

It also revealed that ETI had maintained hundreds of accounts without the knowledge of the Central Bank and, the director board had abused the money in those accounts for their personal requirements.