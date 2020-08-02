3,000 million relief for electricity consumers

The Ceylon Electricity Board states that it has decided to provide a concession of Rs. 3 billion to all electricity consumers for the months of March, April and May.
6.7 million customers are entitled to this concession and only the fee mentioned in the February bill has to be paid for the relevant 3 months.
The CEB stated that if the bill in the three months is less than the February bill then the lower bill has to be settled.
