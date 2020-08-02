Two+injured+hawks+taken+into+wildlife+custody

Two injured hawks have been caught by villagers in the Puttalam area and handed over to wildlife officials.



The two hawks, aged 8 months and 3 months, were found in Madampe and Daluwa areas in Puttalam.



When they could not fly, the villagers caught the two birds and handed them over to wildlife officials.



It is said that one of the two well-grown hawks had an injured leg.



Wildlife officials said the other bird was unable to lift its neck.



The two hawks are to be handed over to the Nikaweratiya Wildlife Veterinary Unit.