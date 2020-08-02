Weather Update - 31 July - Showers in several areas

The Meteorological Department states that there is a possibility of sea waves coming ashore due to the rising sea waves in the coastal areas from Beruwala to Hambantota via Galle.



Accordingly, the people living along the coast in those areas should be vigilant in this regard.



Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department states that there will be several spells of showers in several parts of the island.



Accordingly, showers will occur at times in the Sabaragamuwa, Western and Central Provinces and in the Galle and Matara districts.



Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the North Western Province during the evening or night in several places in the Uva Province.



Meanwhile, the wind speeds in the Southern Province and in the Polonnaruwa, Mannar, Matale districts and in the western slopes of the central hills, could increase up to 60 km per hour.