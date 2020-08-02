සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Jeevaka, Nalaka, Asanka and Deepa Edirisinghe summoned to the CID today

Friday, 31 July 2020 - 8:44

Jeevaka%2C+Nalaka%2C+Asanka+and+Deepa+Edirisinghe+summoned+to+the+CID+today
The four directors of ETI  Jeevaka Edirisinghe, Nalaka Edirisinghe, Deepa Edirisinghe and Asanka Edirisinghe have been summoned before the CID today as well.

Nalaka, Jeewaka, Asanka & Deepa Edirisinghe who arrived at the CID to give a statement over the ETI transactions, yesterday left the CID after more than 8 hours.

The four directors of ETI reported to the CID to make statements with regard to the ongoing investigation in connection with its financial irregularities.

Our correspondent stated that Jeevaka Edirisinghe, Nalaka Edirisinghe, Asanka Edirisinghe and Deepa Edirisinghe arrived at the CID yesterday at 10.15 in the morning and was at the CID for over 8 hours.

Colombo Additional Magistrate Priyantha Liyanage issued arrest warrants on the four directors when a case against them by three depositors was taken before him on June 16th.

At the same time, the Presidential Commission which probed the matter revealed that a number of financial irregularities have been committed by the members of the ETI board of directors.

It also revealed that ETI had maintained hundreds of accounts without the knowledge of the Central Bank and, the director board had abused the money in those accounts for their personal requirements.

Covid-19 patients rise to 2,816
Covid-19 patients rise to 2,816
Sunday, 02 August 2020 - 13:40

With another Covid-19 patient reported today (02), the total infected persons in Sri Lanka rose to 2,816.The Government Information Department says the... Read More

Opportunity for political parties to ensure safety of ballot boxes
Opportunity for political parties to ensure safety of ballot boxes
Sunday, 02 August 2020 - 13:36

Political party representatives will be given the opportunity, in addition to security authorities, to ensure the safety of ballot boxes on the night of... Read More

Colombo Port workers call off strike
Colombo Port workers call off strike
Sunday, 02 August 2020 - 13:11

Colombo Port workers say they have called off their strike action following a discussion with Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa at his Carlton House in... Read More


logo

Trending News

A cat used for the transport of heroin to Welikada Prison (Photos)
01 August 2020
A cat used for the transport of heroin to Welikada Prison (Photos)
Police raid three massage centres, arrest 18
02 August 2020
Police raid three massage centres, arrest 18
Covid-19 recoveries increase to 2,439
01 August 2020
Covid-19 recoveries increase to 2,439
Parties prepare for their final election meetings
01 August 2020
Parties prepare for their final election meetings
Port TUs’ talks with PM a success, final decision today on strike (video)
02 August 2020
Port TUs’ talks with PM a success, final decision today on strike (video)

International News

India reports 54,735 new Covid-19 cases
02 August 2020
India reports 54,735 new Covid-19 cases
Nasa SpaceX crew set for ocean splashdown
02 August 2020
Nasa SpaceX crew set for ocean splashdown
Death toll in Punjab hooch tragedy rises to 86
02 August 2020
Death toll in Punjab hooch tragedy rises to 86
South Africa’s Covid-19 cases surpass 500,000
02 August 2020
South Africa’s Covid-19 cases surpass 500,000
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.