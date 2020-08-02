Request to go door to door on Poya day, rejected by the elections commission

The request made by political party secretaries to engage in campaigning activities on the 3rd of August; the Poya day, has been rejected by the elections commission.

The respective secretaries had requested authorization to engage in door to door campaigning during a meeting held recently considering how they were unable to engage in proper campaigning owing to the corona situation.

However the elections commissioner had noted that this may interrupt religious activities and may pose a challenge to existing legalities, and had rejected the request.

Accordingly, the elections commission noted that all campaigning should end before midnight of august 2nd