A survey on the Eppawala phosphate deposit

Friday, 31 July 2020 - 8:49

The Geological Survey and Mines Bureau has commenced work to calculate the total amount of minerals in the Eppawala phosphate deposit from next August.

Its Director General, Engineer Sajjanada Silva stated that the objective of this is to provide the basic data required to create a situation where the country can produce the required fertilizer in the country in the future.

The total amount of phosphate in the Eppawala deposit is estimated to be around 55 million tons, which is enough to supply the country with the required fertilizer for more than 100 years.

However, Director General of the Geological Survey and Mines Bureau, Engineer Sajjan de Silva stated that formal investigations are expected to commence.
