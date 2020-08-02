PCR+tests+to+the+Lankapura+pradeshiya+sabha+as+well

With the reporting of 4 new corona patients yesterday the total number of corona patients in the country has risen to 2814.

Amongst those reported is an employee of the Lankapura divisional secretariat, as well as three individuals who had arrived from Qatar, UAE and Turkey.

Meanwhile, 16 others who had made full recoveries upon contracting the corona virus have being discharged from hospitals.

Accordingly 2333 patients have recovered so far.

With the confirmation that a employee of the junior administration staff of the Lankapura divisional secretariat had contracted corona virus, the rest of the staff and the patients family members have been directed to quarantine.

Health units noted that 3 of his family members have been directed to the Punani quarantine facility.

On the 16th of July a corona patient was discovered in the Lankapura divisional secretariats office.

The respective patient had being an associate of a patient reported from the Kandakadu rehabilitation center.

The government Information department noted that the identified junior administration employee is also a associate of the same patient.

Accordingly, the director general of health services specialist Dr. Anil Jasinghe noted that PCR tests for nearly 325 employees of the Lankapura divisional secretariat, and pradeshiya sabha is to be conducted.