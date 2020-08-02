Number+of+coronavirus+infections+worldwide+is+close+to+17.5+million

The number of coronavirus infections worldwide is currently approaching 17.5 million.
The death toll stands at 675,531.
The overall death toll in the United States has increased to 155,079.
The second highest number of deaths has been reported from Brazil with 91,377 deaths.
35,786 deaths have been reported from India.
