People+applaud+the+President+

People applaud the new concept enunciated by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to visit from town to town and village to village, listen to their grievances and provide solutions to them.

The new concept introduced in place of public rallies is instrumental in minimizing waste of resources and the negative impact on the environment caused by the use of posters, banners and cutouts. People are of the view that it is a great consolation to see the President get the ground reality as well as solving many problems immediately.

People made these remarks while engaging in discussion with the President during his election campaign tour in Gampaha today (30) for the second time.

President was requested by the people at the meeting organized by former State Minister Nimal Lanza at Wellampitiya Ground in Negombo to take measures to halt destructions caused to Negombo lagoon and surrounding mangrove marshland and to develop the lagoon.

President engaged in cordial discussion with the people at the gathering organized by candidate Ananda Harischandra in Katana.

President instructed Minister Prasanna Ranatunga to look into the difficulties faced by cab drivers as a result of Easter Sunday attacks and closure of the Airport in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

People requested the President to put in place a proper mechanism for garbage disposal and protect the Muthurajawela wetland. It was also proposed to the President to extend the allowance paid to kidney patients in North Central Province to other districts as well.

President was accorded a grand welcome at the meetings organized by Minister Prasanna Ranatunga at the weekly fair ground in Udugampola.

President inspected the garbage recycle machine manufactured by Vikum Sampath Dimbulgashena, a resident of the area. The machine can separate 15 tonns of waste into metal, plastic and carbon and recycle within an hour. The machine can prevent the spread of odor using a chemical component and the entire process is monitored through cameras.