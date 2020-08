A stock of beedi leaves weighing 961 kilograms valued at Rs. 4 million hidden in the Pallivasathurai area in Kalpitiya was seized by the police. The stock of beedi leaves was taken into police custody during a special raid carried out in the area based on information received last night.

The suspects had fled the scene at the time of the raid and the stock of beedi leaves seized by the police was packed in 38 polythene bags.