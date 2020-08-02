Court of Appeal issues interim order suspending Colombo HC trial on bribery case against Avant Garde Chairman Nissanka Senadhipathi & Major Gen. (Rtd) Palitha Fernando.

The Court of Appeal today issued an interim order suspending the trial proceedings at the Colombo High Court pertaining to the case filed by Bribery Commission against Avant Garde Chairman Nissanka Senadhipathi and retired Major General Palitha Fernando.



This was after considering a petition filed by Nissanka Senadhipathi and Palitha Fernando.



The petition was heard today before the Judges Kumuduni Wickramasinghe and Devika Abeyratne of the Court of Appeal.



The Court of Appeal has also issued summons to the respondents in this case to appear in court on September 2.