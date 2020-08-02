A couple at the beach threatened - young girl raped

There is a report from Panadura that a young girl was raped after threatening a young boyfriend.
The incident took place at the beach behind the Panadura Pinwatta railway station.
It has been revealed that the couple had been threatened with a knife and the young girl raped by an unknown person who had intimidated the couple with a knife.
