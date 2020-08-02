Abortion centre in Nittambuwa raided and 11 arrested - (Video)

The Nittambuwa Police have raided an illegal abortion center in the Nittambuwa area.



Eleven persons including a doctor have been arrested by the police.



Among the arrested persons was the manager of the center and 05 women who had come to seek services and 04 men.



Police also seized abortion equipment, drugs and several national identity cards.



Investigations by the police have revealed that around Rs. 40,000 is charged from a person who obtains services through this center.



The arrested suspects are to be produced before the Attanagalla Magistrate's Court.