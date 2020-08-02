Previous government gave ministries to those who were rejected by the people - C B Ratnayake

The Nuwara Eliya District candidate of the Sri Lanka People's Front CB Rathnayake states that the politicians who were rejected by the people during the last government have entered the parliament from the national list and obtained ministerial posts.



He was speaking at an election campaign rally at Hatton City Hall on the 30th.



Speaking further C B Rathnayake said that in a country of 20 million, where there are 15.7 million voters, only 225 can go to Parliament and out of that only 197 are elected by the popular vote.



Others are selected from the national list.



Those who were rejected by the people in the previous government went from the national list and obtained ministerial posts.