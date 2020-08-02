The story behind the unrest at the Diyathalawa Quarantine Center (Video)

A Commander of the Army at the Diyatalawa Army Camp has clarified the situation to a group of people who became uneasy since they had to remain after the standard quarantine period.

Army Media Spokesperson Chandana Wickramasinghe said that the group had to stay an extended period since they had come in contact with several people tested positive on PCR reports from time to time.

It is reported that the commander of the Army has expressed his concern over certain statements made by the persons concerned to the soldiers and has also told them about the sacrifices made by the Army officers.

The video being circulated on social media about the incident is given below;