Shani+Abeysekara+is+still+at+the+CCD

The Colombo Crimes Division is currently interrogating the arrested former Director of the CID SSP Shani Abeysekara.



Police Media Spokesman SSP Jaliya Senaratne addressing a media briefing convened in Colombo today stated that he will be produced before court today.



SSP Shani Abeysekera, who is currently suspended, was arrested by the Colombo Crimes Division this morning at his residence in the Elvitigala housing scheme in Narahenpita.



It is related to a charge of concealing evidence related to the seizure of firearms in the case against former DIG Vass Gunawardena who is on death row.



Former DIG Vass Gunawardena, his son Ravindu Gunawardena and four others were sentenced to death by the Colombo High Court on November 27, 2015 in connection with the abduction and murder of Mohammed Siyam, a well-known businessman.



At the time, Vass Gunawardena told the court that Shani Abeysekera, who was the Assistant Superintendent of Police at the time, had also implicated his son in the case due to a personal grievance with him.