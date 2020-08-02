සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Cannabis growth surrounded by banana cultivation raided - (Video)

Friday, 31 July 2020 - 17:05

Police have arrested a man for throwing cannabis and tobacco over the wall of the Polonnaruwa Prison.

The suspect was arrested by the prison officials and handed over to the Polonnaruwa Police yesterday.

The 22-year-old suspect is a resident of the Athumalpitiya area in Polonnaruwa and 1.59 grams of cannabis and 56.15 grams of tobacco was in his possession.

The police stated that he has been previously remanded on a charge of possession of heroin and is currently out on bail.

It has been revealed that he has thrown the drugs based on a telephone call made by a person currently in prison.

Meanwhile, the conductor of a bus was arrested in the Polgahawela area yesterday with a stock of cannabis hidden inside a seat.

The conductor had been involved in the racket for a long time and the bus was servicing from Colombo to Ambagaswewa when it was raided during an emergency search conducted by the Polgahawela Police.

Several passengers were also traveling in the bus at that time. Also, officers of the Excise Special Operations Unit raided a cannabis field in the Aluthwewa area in Hambegamuwa and arrested three suspects.

The cannabis was grown in a banana plantation invisible to drones and a pledge offering was found on one of the trees.

The suspects have stated that they were expecting to honour the pledge after obtaining the harvest.

Also, a stock of 961 kilograms of beedi worth Rs. 4 million hidden in the Pallivasathurai area in Kalpitiya was taken into police custody.

According to information received last night, the stock of beedi leaves was taken into police custody during a special raid carried out in the area. The suspects had fled the scene at the time of the raid.
