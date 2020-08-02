Trump+calls+for+postponement+of+US+presidential+election

US President Donald Trump is proposing to postpone the presidential election to be held next November.



He points out that it is not possible to hold a presidential election in a context where the Covid Nineteen expansion is out of control.



However, some senior members of the Republican Party, which represents President Trump, have objected, to the suggestion



The President also does not have the power to change the date of the election. Election Day is set by congressional statute, and most experts agree that it cannot be changed without congressional approval.



But according to the American Constitution, the President has no power to postpone the Presidential election.