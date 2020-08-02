Suicide+bomber+kills+17+in+Afghanistan

A suicide bomber has targeted a Muslim religious festival in Afghanistan's Lohar province.
The foreign media stated that 17 people were killed and the number of injured has not been reported yet.
The Taliban has said it will not carry out bombings during the Hajj season, and no one has claimed responsibility for the attack.
