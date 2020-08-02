The fate of the Kirigalpota School in Badalkumbura (Video)





Kirigalpotta Vidyalaya which belongs to the Badalkumbura Education Division, was a school responsible for educating countless number of children in several villages many years ago.



However, this school has been closed for about 10 years.



The classrooms and teachers' quarters where lessons were taught have now become a haven for termites.



The playground, which had become is an overgrown thick jungle.



Despite various attempts by the locals to protect the school building and other resources in the recent past, none of those attempts have been successful.



With the closure of this school, the children in these villages have to go several kilometers away for their education.



Residents of the area allege that with the closure of the Kirigalpotta Vidyalaya, which was attended by nearly 500 students from four villages in the area over the years, even the valuable equipment in the school area have started to disappear day by day.