Vietnam's first coronavirus death reported today

Vietnam's first coronavirus death has been reported today.



The deceased was identified as a 70-year-old man from Danan.



Vietnam has been hailed by the international community as a country that has successfully controlled the coronavirus epidemic.



However, a new infected person was discovered in Vietnam last week, 100 days later.



Vietnam's second wave of the Covid 19 virus, has infected 93 people, bringing the total number of infected people in the country to 509.