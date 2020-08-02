The twin baby elephants - the attraction for both locals and tourists in Minneriya

It is reported that the twin baby elephants of Sri Lanka, which have caused a stir in the local and foreign media in recent days, are now playing happily in the Minneriya National Park.



A large number of local and foreign tourists visit the Minneriya National Park these days to see these one month old baby elephants.



According to wildlife researcher Dr. Sumith Pilapitiya, it is reported that the twin baby elephants have an older brother.



Dr. Sumith Pilapitiya says that due to the competition between the two baby elephants to drink milk from the mother, the calves may be short of milk.



However, these two calves receive intensive care from their mother.



Dr. Sumith Pilipitiya further said that these two calves who imitate their mother are now accustomed to picking up grass and eating.