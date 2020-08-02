Former+member+of+parliament+sentenced+to+death+by+the+High+Court+

Former MP Premalal Jayasekera & 02 others sentenced to death by Rathnapura High Court for shooting and committing the murder of a person during the 2015 Presidential election.Three persons including former Ratnapura District Parliamentarian Primalal Jayasekara were sentenced to death today in connection with the murder during the 2015 Presidential Election.Former Deputy Minister Premalal Jayasekara and group were arrested and remanded under the allegation of shooting a UNP supporter to death in Kahawatta while the victim was decorating the premises of a propaganda meeting during the last Presidential election.

The Attorney General had filed action against 7 suspects on 9 indictments including being the members of an illegal assembly with the intention of causing injuries to two persons, attempted murder, intimidation as well as murder of 57 year old Shantha Dodamgoda at a political campaign meeting held in support of the then Presidential candidate Maithripala Sirisena.

However, after preliminary testifying was held for two years, 4 suspects were acquitted by the Rathnapura High court.



Our correspondent stated that the case was heard against Premalal Jayasekera, Sabaragamuwa former Provincial Councilor Aruna Nilantha Jayakodi and Kahawatta Pradeshiya Sabah former chairman Vajira Darshana Silva.

According to our correspondent 59 witnesses testified against the accused.

The convicts were taken to Kuruwita Prison after the judgment was delivered today.