සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Former member of parliament sentenced to death by the High Court

Friday, 31 July 2020 - 16:05

Former+member+of+parliament+sentenced+to+death+by+the+High+Court+
Former MP Premalal Jayasekera & 02 others sentenced to death by Rathnapura High Court for shooting and committing the murder of a person during the 2015 Presidential election.

Three persons including former Ratnapura District Parliamentarian Primalal Jayasekara were sentenced to death today in connection with the murder during the 2015 Presidential Election.

Former Deputy Minister Premalal Jayasekara and group were arrested and remanded under the allegation of shooting a UNP supporter to death in Kahawatta while the victim was decorating the premises of a propaganda meeting during the last Presidential election.

The Attorney General had filed action against 7 suspects on 9 indictments including being the members of an illegal assembly with the intention of causing injuries to two persons, attempted murder, intimidation as well as murder of 57 year old Shantha Dodamgoda at a political campaign meeting held in support of the then Presidential candidate Maithripala Sirisena.

However, after preliminary testifying was held for two years, 4 suspects were acquitted by the Rathnapura High court.

Our correspondent stated that the case was heard against Premalal Jayasekera, Sabaragamuwa former Provincial Councilor Aruna Nilantha Jayakodi and Kahawatta Pradeshiya Sabah former chairman Vajira Darshana Silva.

According to our correspondent 59 witnesses testified against the accused.

The convicts were taken to Kuruwita Prison after the judgment was delivered today.

Covid-19 patients rise to 2,816
Covid-19 patients rise to 2,816
Sunday, 02 August 2020 - 13:40

With another Covid-19 patient reported today (02), the total infected persons in Sri Lanka rose to 2,816.The Government Information Department says the... Read More

Opportunity for political parties to ensure safety of ballot boxes
Opportunity for political parties to ensure safety of ballot boxes
Sunday, 02 August 2020 - 13:36

Political party representatives will be given the opportunity, in addition to security authorities, to ensure the safety of ballot boxes on the night of... Read More

Colombo Port workers call off strike
Colombo Port workers call off strike
Sunday, 02 August 2020 - 13:11

Colombo Port workers say they have called off their strike action following a discussion with Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa at his Carlton House in... Read More


logo

Trending News

A cat used for the transport of heroin to Welikada Prison (Photos)
01 August 2020
A cat used for the transport of heroin to Welikada Prison (Photos)
Police raid three massage centres, arrest 18
02 August 2020
Police raid three massage centres, arrest 18
Covid-19 recoveries increase to 2,439
01 August 2020
Covid-19 recoveries increase to 2,439
Parties prepare for their final election meetings
01 August 2020
Parties prepare for their final election meetings
Port TUs’ talks with PM a success, final decision today on strike (video)
02 August 2020
Port TUs’ talks with PM a success, final decision today on strike (video)

International News

India reports 54,735 new Covid-19 cases
02 August 2020
India reports 54,735 new Covid-19 cases
Nasa SpaceX crew set for ocean splashdown
02 August 2020
Nasa SpaceX crew set for ocean splashdown
Death toll in Punjab hooch tragedy rises to 86
02 August 2020
Death toll in Punjab hooch tragedy rises to 86
South Africa’s Covid-19 cases surpass 500,000
02 August 2020
South Africa’s Covid-19 cases surpass 500,000
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.