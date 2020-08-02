Coronavirus+infections+record+the+highest+number+in+a+day+in+India+

The highest number of coronavirus infections in India in 24 hours was reported again today, with over 55,000 new infections reported, the total number of infected people in India exceeds 1.6 million.



It has taken just three days for the number of coronavirus infections in India to rise from 1.5 million to 1.6 million.



Also, 779 corona deaths were reported from India yesterday, bringing the total number of coronavirus deaths to 35,747.



India has the highest number of coronavirus infections in the world, behind the United States and Brazil.