Sentence for abusing a girl - imprisonment with hard labour

A man has pleaded guilty to two counts of abusing and misusing a 15-year-old girl in the Weliweriya area and has been sentenced to two years imprisonment with hard labour suspended for 10 years.

The order was issued by the Gampaha High Court.

Our correspondent stated that the suspect was also fined Rs. 10,000 for each charge.

The judge has ordered a one-year imprisonment if the fine is not paid.

It has been revealed in the High Court that the victim was 15 years old at the time of the abuse and the accused was 21 years old and they were lovers.

The abuse took place on or around August 30, 2015 in the Mudungoda area in Weliweriya.

The 26-year-old accused was sentenced to a fine and suspended imprisonment and was ordered to pay a compensation of Rs. 100,000 to the victim.