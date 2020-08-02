සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

AG files Indictment against former Minister Rajitha Senaratne and Mohomed Rumi

Friday, 31 July 2020 - 17:30

AG+files+Indictment+against+former+Minister+Rajitha+Senaratne+and+Mohomed+Rumi
AG files Indictment against former Minister Rajitha Senaratne and Mohomed Rumi in the Colombo High Court in the White Van Abduction Press Conference Case.

The attorney General has filed indictments against former minister Rajitha Senaratne and the former chairman of the state pharmaceutical corporation Muhammed Rumi in connection to the white van press conference.

The coordinating officer of the attorney general Nishara Jayaratne said that the indictments have been filed by the attorney general at the high court today.

The controversial media briefing was convened during the last presidential election and former parliamentarian Rajitha Senaratne was remanded in connection with it and he was later released on bail.

Meanwhile, the two individuals, who appeared as white van drivers at the press conference, have now been listed as state witnesses.

Covid-19 patients rise to 2,816
Covid-19 patients rise to 2,816
Sunday, 02 August 2020 - 13:40

With another Covid-19 patient reported today (02), the total infected persons in Sri Lanka rose to 2,816.The Government Information Department says the... Read More

Opportunity for political parties to ensure safety of ballot boxes
Opportunity for political parties to ensure safety of ballot boxes
Sunday, 02 August 2020 - 13:36

Political party representatives will be given the opportunity, in addition to security authorities, to ensure the safety of ballot boxes on the night of... Read More

Colombo Port workers call off strike
Colombo Port workers call off strike
Sunday, 02 August 2020 - 13:11

Colombo Port workers say they have called off their strike action following a discussion with Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa at his Carlton House in... Read More


logo

Trending News

A cat used for the transport of heroin to Welikada Prison (Photos)
01 August 2020
A cat used for the transport of heroin to Welikada Prison (Photos)
Police raid three massage centres, arrest 18
02 August 2020
Police raid three massage centres, arrest 18
Covid-19 recoveries increase to 2,439
01 August 2020
Covid-19 recoveries increase to 2,439
Parties prepare for their final election meetings
01 August 2020
Parties prepare for their final election meetings
Port TUs’ talks with PM a success, final decision today on strike (video)
02 August 2020
Port TUs’ talks with PM a success, final decision today on strike (video)

International News

India reports 54,735 new Covid-19 cases
02 August 2020
India reports 54,735 new Covid-19 cases
Nasa SpaceX crew set for ocean splashdown
02 August 2020
Nasa SpaceX crew set for ocean splashdown
Death toll in Punjab hooch tragedy rises to 86
02 August 2020
Death toll in Punjab hooch tragedy rises to 86
South Africa’s Covid-19 cases surpass 500,000
02 August 2020
South Africa’s Covid-19 cases surpass 500,000
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.