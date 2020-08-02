AG files Indictment against former Minister Rajitha Senaratne and Mohomed Rumi in the Colombo High Court in the White Van Abduction Press Conference Case.

The attorney General has filed indictments against former minister Rajitha Senaratne and the former chairman of the state pharmaceutical corporation Muhammed Rumi in connection to the white van press conference.

The coordinating officer of the attorney general Nishara Jayaratne said that the indictments have been filed by the attorney general at the high court today.



The controversial media briefing was convened during the last presidential election and former parliamentarian Rajitha Senaratne was remanded in connection with it and he was later released on bail.

Meanwhile, the two individuals, who appeared as white van drivers at the press conference, have now been listed as state witnesses.