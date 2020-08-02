Extra+buses+and+trains+for+elections+from+todday

The Ministry of Transport has taken steps to implement a special transport plan from Colombo for people traveling to rural areas to cast their votes for the general election from today.



These transport services are operated subject to health and safety measures so that the health of the people is not affected by the corona epidemic.



A spokesman for the Railway Control Room said that from today, several special trains will be operated from Colombo Fort to Anuradhapura, Jaffna and other coastal areas as well as to Galle and Matara via the coastal railway line.



Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Sri Lanka Transport Board Kisli Ranawaka states that additional buses will be operated from the Colombo Central Bus Stand covering almost all remote areas from this afternoon (31).



The Chairman of the National Transport Commission Shashi Welgama stated that a number of additional private buses will be operated from the Bastian Mawatha bus stand in Fort these days.



It is also planned to activate these services for people who have gone to their homes to return to Colombo.