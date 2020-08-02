සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

President’s vision for Monaragala: An agro-based modern economy

Friday, 31 July 2020 - 22:30

President%E2%80%99s+vision+for+Monaragala%3A+An+agro-based+modern+economy

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa revealing his development vision for the district of Monaragala says that he will establish an agriculture-based modern economy thereby attracting youth to farming instead of leaving it.

President states that his policy is to develop agricultural economy with the potential to produce a high standard harvest using minimum land and state of the art technology at low cost.

President Rajapaksa made these remarks while on an election campaign tour in Monaragala district in support of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna(SLPP) candidates today(July 31).

President commenced his campaign tour in the Monaragala district from Thanamalwila National College playgrounds.

President Rajapaksa was welcomed by the candidate Sashendra Rajapaksa, teaching staff and the pupils of the school. The student Sulochana Sandeepani delivered a speech appreciating the maiden visit by a state leader to the Thanamalwila National College, in its history.

In response to the requests made by the students to renovate the school buildings and address the issues relating to drinking water, the President instructed the Army Commander to resolve those issues immediately.

President participated in the public gathering at the Thanamalwila Public Grounds organized by the SLPP candidate Jagath Pushpakumara and inquired into the issues faced by the locals.

The residents informed the President about the wild elephant intrusions that happen almost daily, land deed issues and the need for renovation of Polkatuwewa Ela canal.

In addition, the President was also informed of the abduction of milk cows in the area.

President Rajapaksa was warmly welcomed amidst cheers at the public rally in close proximity to Thelulla Bodhirama Vihara, Wellawaya, Athiliwewa organized by the SLPP candidate Gayashan Nawananda.

The President was informed of a number of issues, including inadequate storage facilities in Sevanagala Sugar factory, issues relating to land deeds, lands adjacent to Kirindioya, shortcomings in the Ethiliwewa Middle school, unsatisfactory power supply in the area, by the local residents.

President Rajapaksa took immediate action to resolve issues relating to the power supply to the area.

Covid-19 patients rise to 2,816
Covid-19 patients rise to 2,816
Sunday, 02 August 2020 - 13:40

With another Covid-19 patient reported today (02), the total infected persons in Sri Lanka rose to 2,816.The Government Information Department says the... Read More

Opportunity for political parties to ensure safety of ballot boxes
Opportunity for political parties to ensure safety of ballot boxes
Sunday, 02 August 2020 - 13:36

Political party representatives will be given the opportunity, in addition to security authorities, to ensure the safety of ballot boxes on the night of... Read More

Colombo Port workers call off strike
Colombo Port workers call off strike
Sunday, 02 August 2020 - 13:11

Colombo Port workers say they have called off their strike action following a discussion with Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa at his Carlton House in... Read More


logo

Trending News

A cat used for the transport of heroin to Welikada Prison (Photos)
01 August 2020
A cat used for the transport of heroin to Welikada Prison (Photos)
Police raid three massage centres, arrest 18
02 August 2020
Police raid three massage centres, arrest 18
Covid-19 recoveries increase to 2,439
01 August 2020
Covid-19 recoveries increase to 2,439
Parties prepare for their final election meetings
01 August 2020
Parties prepare for their final election meetings
Port TUs’ talks with PM a success, final decision today on strike (video)
02 August 2020
Port TUs’ talks with PM a success, final decision today on strike (video)

International News

India reports 54,735 new Covid-19 cases
02 August 2020
India reports 54,735 new Covid-19 cases
Nasa SpaceX crew set for ocean splashdown
02 August 2020
Nasa SpaceX crew set for ocean splashdown
Death toll in Punjab hooch tragedy rises to 86
02 August 2020
Death toll in Punjab hooch tragedy rises to 86
South Africa’s Covid-19 cases surpass 500,000
02 August 2020
South Africa’s Covid-19 cases surpass 500,000
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.