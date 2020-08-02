37+more+local+government+members+expelled+from+UNP

Another 37 local government members of the United National Party who support the Samagi Janabalavegaya have been suspended from the party.The party's legal secretary Nissanka Nanayakkara told our news team that the decision was taken due to their failure to contribute to the party's progress.The UNP Working Committee decided last Tuesday to expel 54 UNP representatives and 61 local government representatives, including 9 former parliamentarians who had signed nominations under the Samagi Janabalawegaya for the forthcoming parliamentary elections.Former Parliamentarian Ravi Karunanayake, the Deputy Leader of the party stated that disciplinary action would be taken against the members of the party in four stages.Accordingly, the membership of another 37 local government members of the UNP has been suspended today.However, many members who were reportedly expelled from the UNP stated that they had not yet received any letter of expulsion from the party.Also, the General Secretary of the United National Party Akila Viraj Kariyawasam stated at a media briefing held in Colombo today that no matter how many people leave, the party will not be harmed.However, at a media briefing convened by the Samagi Jana Balawegaya today, its General Secretary Ranjith Maddumabandara stated that a case has been filed against the removal.