සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

37 more local government members expelled from UNP

Friday, 31 July 2020 - 20:31

37+more+local+government+members+expelled+from+UNP


Another 37 local government members of the United National Party who support the Samagi Janabalavegaya have been suspended from the party.

The party's legal secretary Nissanka Nanayakkara told our news team that the decision was taken due to their failure to contribute to the party's progress.

The UNP Working Committee decided last Tuesday to expel 54 UNP representatives and 61 local government representatives, including 9 former parliamentarians who had signed nominations under the Samagi Janabalawegaya for the forthcoming parliamentary elections.

Former Parliamentarian Ravi Karunanayake, the Deputy Leader of the party stated that disciplinary action would be taken against the members of the party in four stages.

Accordingly, the membership of another 37 local government members of the UNP has been suspended today.

However, many members who were reportedly expelled from the UNP stated that they had not yet received any letter of expulsion from the party.

Also, the General Secretary of the United National Party Akila Viraj Kariyawasam stated at a media briefing held in Colombo today that no matter how many people leave, the party will not be harmed.

However, at a media briefing convened by the Samagi Jana Balawegaya today, its General Secretary Ranjith Maddumabandara stated that a case has been filed against the removal.

Covid-19 patients rise to 2,816
Covid-19 patients rise to 2,816
Sunday, 02 August 2020 - 13:40

With another Covid-19 patient reported today (02), the total infected persons in Sri Lanka rose to 2,816.The Government Information Department says the... Read More

Opportunity for political parties to ensure safety of ballot boxes
Opportunity for political parties to ensure safety of ballot boxes
Sunday, 02 August 2020 - 13:36

Political party representatives will be given the opportunity, in addition to security authorities, to ensure the safety of ballot boxes on the night of... Read More

Colombo Port workers call off strike
Colombo Port workers call off strike
Sunday, 02 August 2020 - 13:11

Colombo Port workers say they have called off their strike action following a discussion with Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa at his Carlton House in... Read More


logo

Trending News

A cat used for the transport of heroin to Welikada Prison (Photos)
01 August 2020
A cat used for the transport of heroin to Welikada Prison (Photos)
Police raid three massage centres, arrest 18
02 August 2020
Police raid three massage centres, arrest 18
Covid-19 recoveries increase to 2,439
01 August 2020
Covid-19 recoveries increase to 2,439
Parties prepare for their final election meetings
01 August 2020
Parties prepare for their final election meetings
Port TUs’ talks with PM a success, final decision today on strike (video)
02 August 2020
Port TUs’ talks with PM a success, final decision today on strike (video)

International News

India reports 54,735 new Covid-19 cases
02 August 2020
India reports 54,735 new Covid-19 cases
Nasa SpaceX crew set for ocean splashdown
02 August 2020
Nasa SpaceX crew set for ocean splashdown
Death toll in Punjab hooch tragedy rises to 86
02 August 2020
Death toll in Punjab hooch tragedy rises to 86
South Africa’s Covid-19 cases surpass 500,000
02 August 2020
South Africa’s Covid-19 cases surpass 500,000
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.