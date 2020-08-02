ETI+directors+before+CID+today+

The directors of E.T.I. Jeevaka Edirisinghe, Nalaka Edirisinghe, Deepa Edirisinghe and Asanka Edirisinghe came to the CID for the second day today to provide statements.



Our correspondent stated that they left at around 5.30 pm.



The CID also recorded statements from them yesterday in connection with the ongoing investigations into the E.T.I. irregularities and misconduct.