The attorney general’s department says that the former Negombo prison superintendent Anurudhdha Sampayo who is accused of providing facilities for the inmates of the Negombo prison, needs to be arrested and if failed to do so, the police should provide reasons for the failure at the court date on Tuesday.

This statement was made by the deputy solicitor general Dileepa Peiris during a media briefing held at the attorney general’s department today.