Shani+Abeysekera+to+be+produced+before+Gampaha+Magistrates+Court+

Update: Former Director of the CID, Shani Abeysekera who was arrested this morning will be produced before Gampaha Magistrates Court after being questioned by the CCD for 8 hours.

Former CID Director, SSP Shani Abeysekera who was arrested at his house in Elvitigala Flats in Narahenpita this morning.

He was arrested in connection with concealing of evidence with regard to the seizure of firearms in the case against former DIG Vass Gunawardana.

Gunawardana, his son Ravindu and four others were found guilty of the abduction and murder of businessman Mohamed Siyam.

They were sentenced to death by the Colombo High Court on November 27th, 2015.

Vas Gunawardana informed the court that Shani Abeysekera in his capacity as an ASP at that time, linked his son too, to the Mohamed Siyam murder case over a personal grudge with him.