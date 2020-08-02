Various views by politicians regarding General Election (Video)





Politicians expressed various views today as well.



Jathika Jana Balawegaya candidate Anura Kumara Dissanayake addressing the media in Kandy said that the government should announce to the people, the amendments that are expected to be made in the constitution before the elections.



Meanwhile, the candidate of the People's Front Kanaka Herath addressing a public meeting stated that the JVP will not even have the number of seats it has at this election.



Meanwhile, UNP candidate Palitha Rangebandara addressing another public meeting spoke about a visit made by a dog.



Patali Champika Ranawaka, the candidate of the Samagi Jana Balawega addressed a public meeting on national heritage in Sri Lanka.