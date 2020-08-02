Weapons+found+from+Kirulapone+house

Police have searched a house at Colombage Mawatha in Kirulapone and taken a man into custody along with a cache of weapons.
Two swords, two kris-knives, a bayonet and 20 live bullets were among the seized items.
Saturday, 01 August 2020 - 7:26
