Drug-trafficker netted with Rs. 30 million, 140,000 USD dollars (pictures)

A person involved in drug trafficking has been arrest from Dematagoda in Colombo with Rs. 30 million and 140,000 US dollars in cash, says the police.
The money was to be transferred under the Undiyal method, police say.
Four grams of heroin were also found from the possession of the suspect, who had posed off as a money-lender.
