Muslims celebrate Hajj today (01) to demonstrate their solidarity and their submission to Allah.



In a message to mark the occasion, president Gotabaya Rajapaksa says, “Although Muslim devotees are compelled to refrain from visiting Holy Mecca due to the Covid-19 pandemic which has enveloped the globe, I believe that the Hajj festival this year will be an occasion for them to embrace the greatness of Allah and the spirit of peaceful coexistence.”



Prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, in a Hajj message, requests Muslims to mark Hajj in a simple manner by engaging in good deeds in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic.



He also requests Muslims to pursue Islamic teachings and to pray to the Allah to protect our motherland and the rest of the world from this pandemic.