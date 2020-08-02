Harming archaeological places will not be allowed - president

No one will be allowed to harm places of religious, historical or archaeological importance, stresses president Gotabaya Rajapaksa.



He was speaking at a public meeting near the main bus stand in Wellawaya during a visit to Moneragala district yesterday (31).



He said a plan will be formulated to preserve all historical places and to safeguard the heritage of the Wellassa.



The people requested the president to protect temples and Stupas from treasure hunters, and also to renovate the Buduruwagala, Bathala Ara and other tanks.