සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Attempt in UK to lift proscription on LTTE – Lord Naseby

Saturday, 01 August 2020 - 8:09

Attempt+in+UK+to+lift+proscription+on+LTTE+%E2%80%93+Lord+Naseby
British politician Lord Naseby accuses the so-called Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam of espousing an ideology almost identical to that of the LTTE.

He was taking part in the House of Commons debate on the Global Human Rights Sanctions and Regulations 2020.

Lord Naseby said, “The TGTE espouses an ideology which is almost identical to that of the LTTE, it has never denounced violence or the terrorism of the LTTE, it disseminates propaganda worldwide, targeting young people, mainly Tamils, with commemorative events, waving LTTE flags and the black tiger, et cetera,” Lord Naseby said.

Noting that the TGTE itself is proscribed in Sri Lanka, he said, “It is staffed and organised by former LTTE people and yesterday it started a legal action in the courts here in the UK to lift the proscription on the Tamil Tigers.”

“Worst of all, I think, it has never shown any remorse over child soldiers. UNICEF stated on 31 July 2005 that 5,081 underaged soldiers were recruited, 40% girls and 60% boys, and at the end of the war, 594 was the small number that were left.”

“Still, in this country, we have Mrs. (Adele) Balasingham, who was the arch recruiter and trainer of the child soldiers, residing comfortably in the United Kingdom. That is a challenge we need to face,” Lord Naseby said.
A landslide victory for SLPP, says Basil (video)
A landslide victory for SLPP, says Basil (video)
Sunday, 02 August 2020 - 14:04

The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna will record a landslide victory at the upcoming General Election, says its national organizer Basil Rajapaksa.He was speaking... Read More

Covid-19 patients rise to 2,816
Covid-19 patients rise to 2,816
Sunday, 02 August 2020 - 13:40

With another Covid-19 patient reported today (02), the total infected persons in Sri Lanka rose to 2,816.The Government Information Department says the... Read More

Opportunity for political parties to ensure safety of ballot boxes
Opportunity for political parties to ensure safety of ballot boxes
Sunday, 02 August 2020 - 13:36

Political party representatives will be given the opportunity, in addition to security authorities, to ensure the safety of ballot boxes on the night of... Read More


logo

Trending News

A cat used for the transport of heroin to Welikada Prison (Photos)
01 August 2020
A cat used for the transport of heroin to Welikada Prison (Photos)
Police raid three massage centres, arrest 18
02 August 2020
Police raid three massage centres, arrest 18
Covid-19 recoveries increase to 2,439
01 August 2020
Covid-19 recoveries increase to 2,439
Port TUs’ talks with PM a success, final decision today on strike (video)
02 August 2020
Port TUs’ talks with PM a success, final decision today on strike (video)
Rs. 75 million credited to bank accounts of trio arrested with heroin
01 August 2020
Rs. 75 million credited to bank accounts of trio arrested with heroin

International News

India reports 54,735 new Covid-19 cases
02 August 2020
India reports 54,735 new Covid-19 cases
Nasa SpaceX crew set for ocean splashdown
02 August 2020
Nasa SpaceX crew set for ocean splashdown
Death toll in Punjab hooch tragedy rises to 86
02 August 2020
Death toll in Punjab hooch tragedy rises to 86
South Africa’s Covid-19 cases surpass 500,000
02 August 2020
South Africa’s Covid-19 cases surpass 500,000
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.