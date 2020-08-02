Attempt in UK to lift proscription on LTTE – Lord Naseby

British politician Lord Naseby accuses the so-called Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam of espousing an ideology almost identical to that of the LTTE.



He was taking part in the House of Commons debate on the Global Human Rights Sanctions and Regulations 2020.



Lord Naseby said, “The TGTE espouses an ideology which is almost identical to that of the LTTE, it has never denounced violence or the terrorism of the LTTE, it disseminates propaganda worldwide, targeting young people, mainly Tamils, with commemorative events, waving LTTE flags and the black tiger, et cetera,” Lord Naseby said.



Noting that the TGTE itself is proscribed in Sri Lanka, he said, “It is staffed and organised by former LTTE people and yesterday it started a legal action in the courts here in the UK to lift the proscription on the Tamil Tigers.”



“Worst of all, I think, it has never shown any remorse over child soldiers. UNICEF stated on 31 July 2005 that 5,081 underaged soldiers were recruited, 40% girls and 60% boys, and at the end of the war, 594 was the small number that were left.”



“Still, in this country, we have Mrs. (Adele) Balasingham, who was the arch recruiter and trainer of the child soldiers, residing comfortably in the United Kingdom. That is a challenge we need to face,” Lord Naseby said.