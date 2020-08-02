10+dead+in+Andhra+Pradesh+after+drinking+sanitizer

At least 10 people died after allegedly drinking sanitizer as an alternative to liquor in a village under Covid-19 lockdown in Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh, the police said today.



The victims of Kurichedu village had been drinking sanitizer for the past few days, mixing it with water and soft drinks, Prakasam district Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal said.



Meanwhile, at least 38 people have died in several districts of Punjab allegedly after consuming toxic liquor, prompting Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to order a high-level probe.



The senior Congress leader later tweeted that the guilty will not be spared.



Eight accused have been arrested in the case.