Duo+arrested+with+heroin+before+court+today

Two suspects arrested with 25.26 kgs of heroin at Brandiyawatte in Wellampitiya are due to be produced before the Hulftsdorp magistrate’s court today (01).



The 25-old man and a woman aged 41 years were taken into custody yesterday by the STF on information given by the Army intelligence.



The man, Mohamed Razik Mohamed Rusni, is said to be the brother-in-law of the underworld operative Balachandran Pushparaj alias Pukudikanna.