Rs.+35+hike+in+special+commodity+levy+on+big-onions

The special commodity levy on big-onions has been increased by Rs. 35 from midnight yesterday (01).
Accordingly, the new levy is Rs. 50 per kilo.
Saturday, 01 August 2020 - 10:37
