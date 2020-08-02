Strangled boy’s dead body found from canal (Pictures)

The dead body of an eight-year-old boy strangled to death has been found from a canal at Pathkolagolla in Galewela.He had gone missing from the home of a relative from his father’s side.A search by the relatives and the area residents resulted in the body being found in a canal nearby.Taken to Galewela Hospital, the boy was pronounced dead by doctors.The house where he had stayed had been used as a venue for various ceremonial events.Police say they found traces of heroin use from the place from where his body was found.An investigation is underway to determine if the boy was sexually abused before he was strangled with a piece of cloth.