President visits Moneragala in support of SLPP candidates (video)





President Gotabaya Rajapaksa yesterday (31) attended public rallies in Moneragala in support of Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna candidates at the General Election.



He was warmly welcomed on arrival at the meeting at the weekly-fair at Dombagahawela, where people informed him about their grievances.



President Rajapaksa promised to implement the Kumbukkan Oya water scheme to solve their drinking water problem.



At another event at the weekly-fair in Madulla, he said immediate solutions would be given to the area’s drinking water and irrigation issues.



He agreed to provide an assembly hall for Madulumini Primary School.



Here, the president was presented with a replica of a traditional sword of Wellassa.



In response to another request by schoolchildren, he instructed the Army commander to develop the playground of Madulla Maha Vidyalaya.



Participating in another public rally at the Cultural Centre in Bibile, the president was told about the land deeds and day-to-day issues of a group of indigenous people.