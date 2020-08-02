Convicted Premalal Jayasekara, two others brought to Welikada Prison (video)





Former Ratnapura district MP Premalal Jayasekara and two other politicians convicted in a murder committed five years ago were brought to the Welikada Prison last night (31).



Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna General Election candidate Jayasekara, former Sabaragamuwa provincial councilor Aruna Nilantha Jayakody and ex-member of Kahawatte Pradeshiya Sabha Vajira Darshana Silva were handed the death sentence earlier in the day by the Ratnapura high court.



They were found guilty of a fatal shooting in 2015 in Kahawatte.