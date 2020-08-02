All polling centres organized as per health guidelines - PAFFREL

Election monitor PAFFREL says voters should entertain no fears to vote as all polling centres have been organized as per the health guidelines.



Its executive director Rohana Hettiarachchi urges voters to exercise their franchise early on 05 August.



The Election Commission says voters are free to take with them a blue or black ballpoint pen to mark their votes if necessary.



Such pens should not have anything that promotes a party or a candidate, it stresses.



If a voter does not bring a pen, a sanitized pen will be provided, the Commission adds.